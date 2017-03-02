Michael Carrick unsure of future as testimonial date is fixed

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick admits his future beyond this season still remains unresolved - though he does not feel retirement is near.

The 35-year-old's deal at Old Trafford expires in the summer but his importance to Jose Mourinho was highlighted when he was brought on at half-time in Sunday's EFL Cup final victory over Southampton.

Carrick, who on Thursday announced details of his testimonial with the club he joined in 2006, revealed that while there was no imminent news about extending his deal, he still feels he can play a big part in Mourinho's side.

"At the moment there's nothing really to report," Carrick said.

"I've got a contract until the end of the season, nothing else is signed. There's nothing either way at the moment.

"I'm just enjoying football and seeing what the future brings. I'm sure over the coming weeks and months there'll be news on it.

"I feel really good at the moment, I feel like I'm contributing to the team and to the squad which is what I want. I don't want to be hanging around and letting my standards drop too much. I want to be feeling I'm at a good level.

"I'm just looking forward to the end of the season. Winning the cup was big, that's gone and we're looking ahead to what we can achieve next.

"We've got two or three competitions that we can still be successful in and that's all I'm focused on at the moment."

Carrick's list of honours since joining from Tottenham include five Premier League titles and a Champions League success in 2008.

And it is a team from the club's most recent European Cup success which will form a United 2008 XI for the midfielder's testimonial on June 4 at Old Trafford. It will take on a Michael Carrick All Stars side including Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Michael Owen.

"I feel so lucky to be in a position to do that," Carrick added.

"It's a little bit daunting when you see if the lads will do it or not. The response I've had has been incredible and from the all-star team of the players I've played against.

"I've had some huge rivalries and big battles, but I respect them immensely. It's almost blown me away the response I've had. I'm hugely looking forward to the game."

Carrick was not the only major attraction at Old Trafford on Thursday as grime artist Stormzy was also in town to perform and sign copies of his new album.

The self-proclaimed United fan came to see Carrick during his round of media interviews and admitted he was "a little starstruck" during the meeting.

"That's a little bit strange because he's the man of the moment isn't he?" Carrick said.

"He seems really grounded and down to earth.

"Paul (Pogba) is a massive fan, as are a lot of the lads. It was great to see his reaction (when he) came into training and saw the boys."

:: Michael Carrick's testimonial takes place on Sunday, June 4. Tickets for the Manchester United 08 XI v the Michael Carrick All Stars are available at www.manutd.com/carricktestimonial. All proceeds go to www.michaelcarrickfoundation.org