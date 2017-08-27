Mezut Ozil apologises to Arsenal fans 'who travelled all the way up to Liverpool to see us fighting'

Mezut Ozil has posted an apology on Instagram to Arsenal fans after his side's embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield today.

Goals from Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane in a dominant first-half display set up victory before Mohamed Salah and substitute Daniel Sturridge completed the Anfield rout.

The Gunners were swept aside with ease and, were it not for several good saves from Petr Cech, their defeat could have been even more humiliating.

🎥 VIDEO: Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal. All four goals. pic.twitter.com/gDvWcHgCxP — Nikhil N Kamath (@NikhilNKamath) August 27, 2017

Ozil, who was part of Arsene Wenger's midfield that was overrun by Emre Can, Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum, said the Gunners "were simply not good enough".

He then said: "Gunners, I'm sorry - especially for the fans who travelled all the way up to Liverpool to see us fighting."

His full statement on Instagram reads: "Blame us, shout at us, criticize us, but I'm also very disappointed about today's game 😠. We wanted to achieve a positive result before the international break but we were simply not good enough during the 90 minutes and Liverpool deserved the win without a doubt.

"Usually I'm too angry to post on social media after such frustrating days like today, but I don't want to let this match go uncommented before traveling to the DFB Team.

"Nevertheless... Gunners, I'm sorry - especially for the fans who travelled all the way up to Liverpool to see us fighting.

"But we will try everything to improve in the next game and bounce back from the disappointment we are all feeling at the moment."