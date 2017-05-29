Mesut Ozil has been shading the UK press following Arsenal's FA Cup win

Arsenal’s deserved victory over Chelsea to lift the FA Cup was something not many people saw coming – and that fact hasn’t escaped the attention of Mesut Ozil.

The German playmaker helped his side to a 2-1 victory over the Blues in what was a dominant performance.

Having seen so many of his teammates perform so well, the Gunner couldn’t resist trolling the journalists who were foolish enough to commit their FA Cup final predictions to paper.

A number of the “experts”, made up of journalists and former player Danny Murphy, believed Arsenal’s injury troubles ahead of the final would hold them back.

But on his return Per Mertesacker was colossal, reading the game expertly and stepping in to block many of Chelsea’s through-balls – while “Eden Hazard’s running” was nowhere to be seen.

It wasn’t the only bit of gloating Ozil indulged in, screaming his famous hashtag #YaGunnersYa from the Wembley pitch.

#YaGunnersYa 😁 ... third time man 🏆🏆🏆... yeeaaah 💪🏼 #FACup #Champions #Wembley @Arsenal A post shared by Mesut Özil (@m10_official) on May 27, 2017 at 12:19pm PDT

That’s definitely one way to celebrate.