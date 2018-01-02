Mesut Ozil and Laurent Koscielny doubtful for Arsenal

Arsenal duo Mesut Ozil and Laurent Koscielny have an outside chance of returning from injury to face Chelsea on Wednesday.

Koscielny's likelihood of playing is rated at 30 per cent by Arsene Wenger while Ozil is close to recovering from a knee problem and will be assessed.

Sead Kolasinac, however, will be out for two weeks after taking a knock to his ankle against West Brom on Sunday. Aaron Ramsey, Olivier Giroud (both hamstring) and Nacho Monreal (ankle) all remain sidelined.

Provisional squad: Cech, Ospina, Mertesacker, Holding, Mustafi, Koscielny, Chambers, Debuchy, Bellerin, Nelson, Maitland-Niles, Coquelin, Wilshere, Xhaka, Elneny, Ozil, Iwobi, Sanchez, Welbeck, Walcott, Lacazette.

Mesut Ozil is pictured with Arsene Wenger.

Meanwhile, Arsene Wenger has pledged to bring in top-class replacements if Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil decide to leave Arsenal.

Wenger said they are yet to be contacted by any interested clubs but insisted the Gunners will not suffer if the duo depart.

Sanchez and Ozil are yet to extend their contracts, which expire in the summer, and are now free to speak to foreign clubs in January.

Wenger will be on the lookout for new signings too this month, but admitted he will adjust his plans depending on Sanchez and Ozil's situation.

"We are out there and look of course to do some things," Wenger said.

"We will do but when is very difficult to say because that does not depend only on us. We are open to any position for the exceptional player that can give us a plus. It depends a little bit on the injuries as well.

"On the other hand it depends if we manage to extend the contracts of the players who are at the end of their contracts in June.

"It will depend on that as well. We have to take the consequences of those decisions and respond to it.

"How we cope with that, first of all we have not lost them yet, and secondly we will respond to that by bringing in players of top quality.

"This club has lost many, many big players and has always responded well. Massive players have left this club and the club will always be in a strong position on that front."