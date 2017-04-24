Messi scored with tissue stuffed in his bleeding mouth - as well as his 500th goal for Barcelona - and people are just in awe

People have described Lionel Messi as unstoppable before now, but last night he took the meaning to a whole new level.

After being on the receiving end of a nasty elbow from Marcelo, the Barcelona star was left lying on the ground with a gory looking bloodied mouth.

LIONEL MESSI mouth was left covered in blood😭 after a nasty elbow from Marcelo , not good #Marcelo — Ahmed Khan (@ahmedkhan28396) April 23, 2017

Seeing messi draw blood from madrid like marcelo did to him pic.twitter.com/2jTvwNaIJ7 — Mr. Potato Head (@Gikig) April 23, 2017

I can't be the only one who had a scare when blood was oozing from Messi's mouth — Jorindel (@RINDELJAZZY) April 23, 2017

But fans needn’t have worried as he was soon back on his feet with a trusty tissue stuffed in his mouth to stop the blood from dribbling.

And it proved to be not even the slightest distraction as minutes later he scored an excellent equaliser, swerving at serious speed past Dani Carvajal and finding the net with ease.

All with a bandage in his mouth.

#Messi the only player who scored goal with a broken mouth#ElClasico — Arshad Ali Rao (@Rajput_110) April 23, 2017

He can even score when he's holding a tissue in a broken mouth #elclasico #Messi — Rakesh Reddy (@RakeyshhReddy) April 23, 2017

Messi is bossing everyone with a Kleenex in his nose/mouth #Messi #ElClasico — Haroon Javed (@Engr__haroon) April 23, 2017

But Messi’s brilliance doesn’t end there, as it rarely does.

He scored the winning goal in the final moments of stoppage time, taking his team from a 2-2 draw after goals from team mate Ivan Rakitic followed later by Madrid’s James Rodriguez.

To make it even more special was that it was Messi’s 500th goal for the club, a milestone fans have been congratulating him on reaching.

Messi's 500th goal is a 🚀🚀🚀🚀!!!!!!! #messi500 — Caedon Phoenix W. (@caedongotswagg) April 23, 2017

500 goals for anyone at any club is a ridiculous record, Messi undoubtedly the greatest ever #Messi — Hayes ⚽️ (@Ronan_Hayes_2) April 23, 2017

Both sides head the table in La Liga with 75 points, but with Barca’s goal difference of 62 puts them ahead of Madrid’s 48.