Messi scored with tissue stuffed in his bleeding mouth - as well as his 500th goal for Barcelona - and people are just in awe

People have described Lionel Messi as unstoppable before now, but last night he took the meaning to a whole new level.

After being on the receiving end of a nasty elbow from Marcelo, the Barcelona star was left lying on the ground with a gory looking bloodied mouth.

But fans needn’t have worried as he was soon back on his feet with a trusty tissue stuffed in his mouth to stop the blood from dribbling.

And it proved to be not even the slightest distraction as minutes later he scored an excellent equaliser, swerving at serious speed past Dani Carvajal and finding the net with ease.

All with a bandage in his mouth.

But Messi’s brilliance doesn’t end there, as it rarely does.

He scored the winning goal in the final moments of stoppage time, taking his team from a 2-2 draw after goals from team mate Ivan Rakitic followed later by Madrid’s James Rodriguez.

To make it even more special was that it was Messi’s 500th goal for the club, a milestone fans have been congratulating him on reaching.

Both sides head the table in La Liga with 75 points, but with Barca’s goal difference of 62 puts them ahead of Madrid’s 48.
