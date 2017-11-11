Mercedes team robbed at gunpoint in Brazil

Members of Lewis Hamilton's world-championship winning Mercedes team were robbed at gunpoint as they left the Interlagos circuit last night.

A minibus, transporting Mercedes staff back to their team hotel, was held up at 2200 local time. One of the team had a gun held to their head, Hamilton said.

"One minibus was robbed at gunpoint," a Mercedes spokesperson said. "Valuables were stolen but everybody is safe and uninjured which is the main thing."

Jenson Button was ambushed by gunmen when he left the same track back in 2010.

Hamilton tweeted this morning: "Some of my team were held up at gunpoint last night leaving the circuit here in Brazil. Gun shots fired, gun held at ones head.

"This is so upsetting to hear. Please say a prayer for my guys who are here as professionals today even if shaken."