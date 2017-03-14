Mercedes revealed their gif game after Force India revealed their 2017 car

Sahara Force India’s new car is pink, and we’re big fans of that – but Mercedes and Renault couldn’t help but have a little bit of Twitter fun after the big reveal.

All jokes aside, the colour celebrates the team’s new partnership with European water technology specialist BWT, with the VJM10 model sporting a pink, magenta and silver design.

Of course, it’s the pink that dominates.

We will have a brand new look this season after an agreement with BWT, Europe's no 1 water technology specialists. https://t.co/7SOMlq46Ar pic.twitter.com/gY3WhjapPg — Sahara Force India (@ForceIndiaF1) March 14, 2017

And while the colour was well received, Mercedes, the reigning constructor champions, couldn’t resist breaking out the gifs.

Some classic Mean Girls here.

However, little did they know, Force India were waiting for the appropriate day to make such a joke themselves.

No matter – Mercedes have got a gif for that, too.

Meanwhile, Renault weren’t keen on being left out, so entered the fray with this effort.

@ForceIndiaF1 We don't think we can be seen together anymore... pic.twitter.com/x1eeeIdTwH — Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) March 14, 2017

The car will make its debut at the Australian Grand Prix on the weekend of March 24-26 – will Force India’s performance be as lively as their colour scheme?