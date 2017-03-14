Mercedes revealed their gif game after Force India revealed their 2017 car
14/03/2017 - 17:59:38Back to Sport Home
Sahara Force India’s new car is pink, and we’re big fans of that – but Mercedes and Renault couldn’t help but have a little bit of Twitter fun after the big reveal.
All jokes aside, the colour celebrates the team’s new partnership with European water technology specialist BWT, with the VJM10 model sporting a pink, magenta and silver design.
Of course, it’s the pink that dominates.
We will have a brand new look this season after an agreement with BWT, Europe's no 1 water technology specialists. https://t.co/7SOMlq46Ar pic.twitter.com/gY3WhjapPg— Sahara Force India (@ForceIndiaF1) March 14, 2017
@ForceIndiaF1 pic.twitter.com/Pa0nMuNjLv— Tracey Pankhurst (@traceyp_03) March 14, 2017
And while the colour was well received, Mercedes, the reigning constructor champions, couldn’t resist breaking out the gifs.
Some classic Mean Girls here.
@ForceIndiaF1 On Wednesdays we wear pink 😉 #PrettyInPink pic.twitter.com/82VLG3jDrq— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) March 14, 2017
However, little did they know, Force India were waiting for the appropriate day to make such a joke themselves.
No matter – Mercedes have got a gif for that, too.
@ForceIndiaF1 ... 😐 pic.twitter.com/voNmiM9HR8— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) March 14, 2017
Meanwhile, Renault weren’t keen on being left out, so entered the fray with this effort.
@ForceIndiaF1 We don't think we can be seen together anymore... pic.twitter.com/x1eeeIdTwH— Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) March 14, 2017
The car will make its debut at the Australian Grand Prix on the weekend of March 24-26 – will Force India’s performance be as lively as their colour scheme?
Join the conversation - comment here