Meet the Saudi Arabian goalkeeper falling in love with Gaelic football

Meet Ahmed Alsaffar, a medical student living in Dublin, from Saudi Arabia.

Ahmed came to Ireland four years ago, and two years later started playing Gaelic football.

The goalkeeper recently lined out for the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland playing in the Corn na MacLeinn Cup helping his side to the final.

When the starting keeper was injured Ahmed got a call-up to play and impressed - and the game left an impression on him too.

"I love the game. It's a tough game. There's no diving here unlike soccer. Everyone puts their most in. I really love it."

Ahmed was one game away from being an All-Ireland champion, but his side was beaten by Magee University.

Unfortunately the lads came up just short today, 1-14 to 1-17. Tough way to end a great year, well done to @MageeGAA. Onwards and upwards — RCSI GAA (@RCSIGAA) February 18, 2017

Speaking about the loss, he said he was disappointed but he was grateful for the chance to get so far.

"I'm really disappointed. I would like to thank the team for giving me this opportunity. It's a lovely game."

We hope he continues to enjoy his football, and hopefully next year he'll be back to claim that All-Ireland medal.