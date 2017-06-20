Meet the Nepalese artist bringing famous faces to life with nothing but a set of pencils
20/06/2017 - 12:47:12Back to Sport Home
Sanil Chitrakar’s artwork takes realism to a whole new level, bringing the faces of the famous and of his clients wonderfully to life.
The 35-year-old is self-taught, having started drawing when he was a child in Nepal.
Drawing of Spanish player sergio ramos. @SergioRamos from @realmadrid .— SanilArtist (@theemptyhead) June 19, 2017
Hope you like it. 😊 pic.twitter.com/HMgviB8HOd
Now living in Japan with his family, Sanil’s artwork is an integral part of his daily life.
“Normally, a drawing like Sergio Ramos takes about 20 to 25 hours,” Sanil told the Press Association. “I used to do it as a hobby as I was busy at work but after having a baby daughter I got a lot of free time as I could not leave the house.”
2 steps of the drawing of @davidbeckham I did some time ago. . Size: A4 Pencil: Faber castell polychromos . . #art #drawing #sketch #pencilart #coloredpencildrawing #coloredpencil #illustration #artist #portrait #model #davidbeckham #pretty #cute #絵 #絵描き #イラスト#イラストレーター#イラストレーション#可愛#かわいい#笑顔#えがお#鉛筆#manchesterunited #realmadrid #photorealistic#hyperrealistic#realisticdrawing
Colored pencil drawing of angelina jolie Pencil: Faber Castell Polychromos . . #art #drawing #sketch #pencilart #coloredpencildrawing #coloredpencil #illustration #artist #portrait #model #beautiful #pretty #cute #絵 #絵描き #イラスト#イラストレーター#イラストレーション#可愛#かわいい#celebritystyle #hollywood #横浜#bradpitt #angelinajolie #photorealistic#hyperrealistic#realisticdrawing
※For #cr7 fans. ※Colored pencil drawing of #christianoronaldo . ※Timelapse video will be uploaded soon. ※Size A4 ※Pencil: Faber Castell Polychromos & Caran d'ache Luminous #art #drawing #sketch #pencilart #coloredpencildrawing #coloredpencil #illustration #artist #portrait #model #サッカー#portugal #realmadrid #realmadridfc #絵 #絵描き #イラスト#イラストレーター#イラストレーション#可愛#handsome #football#photorealistic#hyperrealistic#realisticdrawing
Sanil is now a professional artist, drawing five days a week for clients and drawing for fun on his days off.
“On my day off I draw footballers mostly and sometimes other celebs as well,” said Sanil. “My favourite player is Messi – I support Barcelona.”
100% #ballpointpen #drawing of the trio #msn from @FCBarcelona @neymarjr @LuisSuarez9 #messi #LionelMessi #Neymar #suarez #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/CcjVHK5NTq— SanilArtist (@theemptyhead) May 31, 2017
Sanil’s art has had some recognition from those he draws too – with Barcelona legend Ronaldinho posting his work to his Twitter account.
Impressionante essa arte que o Sanil fez. Muito obrigado parceiro! #RonaldinhoArt pic.twitter.com/WGZOYLlh5D— Ronaldinho Gaúcho (@10Ronaldinho) February 7, 2017
Wooo 😱😱😱😱The legend ronaldinho shared my artwork. #ronaldinhoart #art #drawing #timelapse #Ronaldinho #FCBarcelona https://t.co/LDD2ckX1pX— SanilArtist (@theemptyhead) February 7, 2017
Away from the more recognisable faces, Sanil produces a variety of commissioned works for clients across the world, such as this picture of Betsy, a girl from Alabama in the USA…
Meet Betsy. ❤❤❤ ✈to #alabama #usa (Commissioned art) ※size : A3 ※pencil : #fabercastell polychromos . . #art #drawing #sketch #pencilart #coloredpencildrawing #coloredpencil #illustration #artist #portrait #usa #beautiful #pretty #cute #絵 #絵描き #イラスト#イラストレーター#イラストレーション#可愛#かわいい#笑顔#えがお#横浜 #photorealistic#hyperrealistic#realisticdrawing
…this incredibly detailed piece of a young boy from Hong Kong…
Meet Wayne Limbu. Isn't he such a cute baby? この絵描きは香港から注文頂いた作品です。自分の好きな写真絵描きにして家にかざりたい又誰かにプレゼントしたいならメッセージしてくださいねぇぇ~~ 宜しくお願いします✌✌ #commissionedart #オーダーメイド ✈ to #hongkong Size: A4 Pencil Faber Castell Polychromos . . . #art #drawing #sketch #coloredpencildrawing #横浜 #東京#portrait #プレゼント #beautiful #pretty #cute #絵 #絵描き #イラスト#イラストレーター#イラストレーション#可愛#かわいい#赤ちゃん#えがお#limbu #cutebaby #baby #photorealistic#hyperrealistic#realisticdrawing
…and this drawing a man ordered as a gift for his wife in Sevilla, Spain.
This beautiful portrait is all set to be delivered to Sevilla, Spain. An order from my client as a gift for his wife. Hope, she will be happy to get this gift. :) (Commissioned work) Size: A3 Pencil: Caran d'ache luminous & faber castell polychromos. #art #drawing #sketch #pencilart #coloredpencildrawing #coloredpencil #illustration #artist #portrait #model #beautiful #pretty #cute #絵 #絵描き #イラスト#イラストレーター#イラストレーション#可愛#かわいい#笑顔#えがお#wedding#weddinganniversary#結婚式#photorealistic#hyperrealistic#realisticdrawing#オーダーメイド#ordermade
Other commissioned pieces include a piece for a college sports team in the US and wedding photographs for a couple in Germany.
For Sanil though, it seems there’s one man who he likes to draw more than anyone else…
MESSI Size: A4 Pencil: Faber Castell Polychromos For slower speed and 1080p video of this drawing please follow this link>>>> https://youtu.be/poKNgmbZBpg #art #drawing #sketch #pencilart #coloredpencildrawing #coloredpencil #illustration #beautiful #pretty #cute #絵 #絵描き #イラスト#イラストレーター#イラストレーション#可愛#かわいい#笑顔#えがお#鉛筆#色鉛筆#色えんぴつ#leonel #lionelmessi #barcelonafc #photorealistic#hyperrealistic#realisticdrawing#messi
If you’d like to see more from Sanil, you can on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter – he’s even got a YouTube channel.
Join the conversation - comment here