​Meath's Alan Forde looks set to have to sit out the season

Alan Forde's second coming with the Meath senior footballers looks set to come to an abrupt end this evening with confirmation anticipated of a season ending cruciate knee ligament injury, writes Paul Keane.

The Navan O'Mahony's attacker, who burst onto the scene in 2012 when Meath beat Kildare in the Leinster championship, has been injury plagued in recent seasons but was recalled over winter by new boss Andy McEntee.

Alan Forde of Meath dejected after the Allianz Football League Division 2 Round 1 match between Meath and Kildare at Páirc Táilteann in Navan in February. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Forde had impressed during their Allianz league Division 2 campaign and started Sunday's 18-point win over Fermanagh but lasted just 11 minutes.

He sustained a heavy contact on his leg while it was rooted to the turf, jarring the knee badly. Andy Tormey, a key player for promotion chasing Meath in recent seasons, also suffered cruciate knee ligament damage in recent weeks.

"Andrew did his cruciate while playing for the club probably about a month ago," said McEntee at this afternoon's launch of the Electric Ireland GAA minor star awards. "Regarding Alan, we're waiting on that. He's getting a scan this evening so we'll know a bit more then but it looks like it's the same.

"Other than that we're okay. It looks like Mickey Newman is close to coming back, to getting a few games under his belt. He'll be a plus to us. The likes of James McEntee, he came back in yesterday against Fermanagh. He got half a game there, he got half a game against Cork.

"These are all guys who have experienced the Leinster championship before so we'd be happy enough on that front."