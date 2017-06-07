Meath road racer, Alan Bonner, dies in crash at Isle of Man TT Races

An Irish road racer has died following a crash during a qualifying session at the Isle of Man TT Races.

33-year-old Alan Bonner, from Stamullen in County Meath suffered fatal injuries after crashing at the 33rd Milestone on the Mountain section.

He was the fastest ever TT rider from the Republic of Ireland with a lap time of 127.090mph, which he achieved in 2015.

Race organisers ACU Events Ltd said they wished to "pass on their deepest sympathy" to his family and friends.

Mr Bonner's death is the third at the event this year.