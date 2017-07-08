Meath manager visit boosts young footballer after shock accident

By Gráinne McGuinness

Meath manager Andy McEntee took time out of preparing for their SFC qualifier against Donegal to visit an underage star who suffered a sickening accident this week.

16-year-old Joseph Moore played his first competitive game for Meath on Sunday evening, coming on as a sub and scoring what were described as 'four brilliant points' in the match report.

The football-mad teenager recently sat his Junior Cert and was looking forward to a summer of sport but all that changed on Monday afternoon.

While mowing the lawn at home he became entangled with the mower and seriously injured his foot.

Joseph was rushed to hospital by his parents and underwent surgery but lost most of two toes on his right foot.

Doctors are confident that he will make a full recovery in time and return to playing but Joseph was understandably devastated by the injury.

Joseph and Meath boss Andy McEntee.

He was reassured by his manager that his place would be waiting for him but got an even bigger boost when he was allowed home on Friday.

Andy McEntee arrived at the house with a jersey signed by the the entire senior panel. He stayed for a chat and told Joseph he had the support and best wishes of the footballing community.

The GAA at its finest.