McIlroy astonished by Hoffman's 'incredible' opening-day

Rory McIlroy will not lack for confidence going into Friday's second round, despite his astonishment at Charley Hoffman's Masters-leading, opening-day 65, writes Simon Lewis, Augusta National.

Hoffman, 40, shot a seven-under-par round in the most challenging conditions at Augusta National on Thursday as the American made light of the gusting winds of up to 40 miles per hour to take a four-shot lead into the second day's play.

World number two McIlroy was delighted with his opening level-par round of 72 as he got his bid for a first Masters victory and with it a career grand slam of major wins under way. Asked what he thought when he saw the American leading at seven under, McIlroy replied: “Holy shit. That’s unbelievable. That’s incredible.

“I thought if anyone broke 70 today that would be an unbelievable score and then to see what he did over the last six or seven holes was incredible golf. I’m walking off there after my start ecstatic with a 72 and he is walking off with a 65, but as they say they don’t give green jackets out on Thursdays and there is no winning post there. I think I’m in a good position with three rounds to go and we will see how it goes.”

McIlroy's three bogeys on the front nine were countered by three birdies on the back and he will be cheered to have successfully negotiated holes that in eight previous appearances have undermined his challenge for a green jacket, carding pars on the par-three fourth, and the par-four 10th and 11th. Not only that, the 27-year-old was delighted to have survived the challenges from the cold winds that blew throughout his round and contributed to a field-average score for the opening round of three-over 75.

“It was the toughest I’ve ever seen out there. If the golf course had been firm that would have been really difficult. It’s definitely the longest it has played. There were a few holes I’ve never played that long. I don’t know if anyone got over the water on 15?

"At least I’ve seen the golf course like this now. I’ve seen the wind out of this direction and I’ll know what to expect tomorrow. I didn’t really know what to expect today. Now I’ve seen it once I think I’ll deal with it better.

Hoffman will start Friday's second round four clear of second-placed Will McGirt, a Masters debutant at the age of 37, while McIlroy carded the same score as fellow Irishman Shane Lowry. The difference was that McIlroy finished strongly while Lowry, who opened with three birdies and three bogeys in his first six holes, carded two bogeys on his way home.

Both were satisfied with their day's work, McIlroy with his putting in particular.

“I have put a lot of hours in on the putting green over the last few months, specifically on putts inside 10 feet. My short game really saved me today,” McIrloy said.

“(Par putts on) 10, 11 and 12 were huge. To get those three up and down - not that I had much momentum - but to at least have something going into that stretch where I could pick up a couple. Thankfully I was able to birdie the two par fives and another one coming in. Even par was a great score at the end of the day and I am really happy with it.”

“If you had given me that on the first tee I would have taken your hand off,” Lowry said of his 72. “It was very tough out there. I played as good as I have played in a long time. I am really happy with how I played and while it was disappointing to bogey 15 and 16, I hit good shots on those two holes and got a gust of wind with my lay up on 15 which left me too far back.

“Then I didn’t get the gust on 16 and I was probably two yards from having an eight footer for birdie. It was one of those days — it was so tough that you were happy withy every par and I am happy I made a few birdies. I am very happy with that.

“I just need to go out tomorrow and keep doing what I am doing. I drove the ball great today and my iron play was really solid. My chipping felt really good for the first time in a long time today. I am really happy with that.”