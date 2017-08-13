McGregor on Mayweather racist remarks: 'If I was to label him after any animal, it would be the rat'

Conor McGregor has said he did not use any racist language while addressing Floyd Mayweather during the press tour ahead of their fight in Vegas, writes Ciara Phelan.

Mayweather made the claims but McGregor has rejected them in a new interview with Canadian martial arts journalist, Ariel Helwani.

The interview took place at the UFC high performance centre and McGregor discussed the claims stating he "would not disrespect any race".

Media day. Thank you to all the members of the media for coming today. Your work covering this event, and all combat sports events is unparalleled. Thank you all. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Aug 11, 2017 at 10:59pm PDT

"I never labelled him a monkey or any African American a monkey, I would not disrespect any race like that," he said.

"His people know that, he knows that too. If I was to label him after any animal, it would be the rat, I wouldn't even label him after the great Ape.

"He is a rat and a weasel because that is what a rat and a weasel does, tries to manipulate words and create something that is not there.

"It is a weak move on his part to try and instigate something, but that is the individual he is...."

The pair also discussed the latest controversy surrounding Paulie Malignaggi leaving the McGregor training camp.

The American boxing commentator and former professional boxer has posted numerous tweets about the McGregor camp and stated footage and pictures posted online have been edited.

He also tweeted he would reveal everything about McGregor and said he "he whimpers like a girl when he gets ripped to body."

Maybe if he hit hard enough. This entire facade is built on a house of Cards. On fight night though there's no editing footage. https://t.co/BLPlCiCWx0 — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 13, 2017

I did that after Tues work, I suppose the ass whippin didn't suit him so he posted dumb pics again by Thurs while skipping sparring that day https://t.co/e4TuiN1TS9 — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 6, 2017

In the interview, McGregor tells Ariel Helwani that Malignaggi's ego was dinted.

"I think he feels the boxing game has betrayed him, I don't know what he expected after coming in here (McGregor boxing camp).

"He got badly slapped around, he was badly concussed, it didn't go good for him.

"He tried his best but he got his ass whopped and his ego dinted and off he went out the door."