McGregor on Mayweather racist remarks: 'If I was to label him after any animal, it would be the rat'

Conor McGregor has said he did not use any racist language while addressing Floyd Mayweather during the press tour ahead of their fight in Vegas, writes Ciara Phelan.

Mayweather made the claims but McGregor has rejected them in a new interview with Canadian martial arts journalist, Ariel Helwani.

The interview took place at the UFC high performance centre and McGregor discussed the claims stating he "would not disrespect any race".

"I never labelled him a monkey or any African American a monkey, I would not disrespect any race like that," he said.

"His people know that, he knows that too. If I was to label him after any animal, it would be the rat, I wouldn't even label him after the great Ape.

"He is a rat and a weasel because that is what a rat and a weasel does, tries to manipulate words and create something that is not there.

"It is a weak move on his part to try and instigate something, but that is the individual he is...."

The pair also discussed the latest controversy surrounding Paulie Malignaggi leaving the McGregor training camp.

The American boxing commentator and former professional boxer has posted numerous tweets about the McGregor camp and stated footage and pictures posted online have been edited.

He also tweeted he would reveal everything about McGregor and said he "he whimpers like a girl when he gets ripped to body."

In the interview, McGregor tells Ariel Helwani that Malignaggi's ego was dinted.

"I think he feels the boxing game has betrayed him, I don't know what he expected after coming in here (McGregor boxing camp).

"He got badly slapped around, he was badly concussed, it didn't go good for him.

"He tried his best but he got his ass whopped and his ego dinted and off he went out the door."

