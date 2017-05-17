McGregor coach John Kavanagh launches NF Fighter Campaign for Neurofibromatosis awareness

MMA coach John Kavanagh has launched the NF Fighter campaign to mark World NF Day which falls today, Wednesday May 17.

Neurofibromatosis (NF) is a genetic condition that causes tumors to grow in various types of nerves anywhere in or on the bod which can affect the development of tissues such as bones and skin.

The NF Association of Ireland launched the campaign to raise awareness of the condition, asking people to nominate their ‘NF Fighters’, those who fight against and live with the condition every day.

There are a number of categories to help celebrate the hard work done by these fighters, including ‘NF Fighter of the Year’, ‘Medical Professional of the Year’, ‘Family Member of the Year’, and ’ Fundraiser of the Year’.

Picture: Robbie Reynolds.

Speaking at the launch John Kavanagh said: "I am delighted to help launch this fantastic campaign.

"I’ve met some of the kids here today who live with NF every day and they really go through a lot, so if I can help them out by helping to raise awareness and help get them support, then I am happy to do it.

"I have met some of the world’s toughest fighters, yet today I’ve met some little fighters who have faced far tougher challenges than any of the champions of the ring."

Gareth Curran, Head of The NF Association of Ireland, was thrilled to have John Kavanagh on board and spoke about how important it is to have a campaign such as this to celebrate those who are living with NF every day.

"This campaign is a really positive campaign celebrating and supporting those who live with NF on a daily basis.

"We are so thrilled that John Kavanagh was able to launch the campaign as he is one of the most well-known trainers in the world and is a perfect fit to be the face of this campaign. He is a fantastic guy and we are delighted to have him on board.

Picture: Robbie Reynolds.

"My hope is that this campaign will help raise awareness for the NF association of Ireland and help raise vital funds."

World NF Day is recognised worldwide with buildings being lit up blue to raise awareness and support those suffering with the condition.

Buildings that will be lit up in blue in Ireland include Dublin City Council, the Convention Centre Dublin, the Mansion House, Kilkenny Castle, and Derry City Council Buildings.

To nominate your NF Fighter or for further information log on to nfaireland.ie.