McGregor coach John Kavanagh hits out at Meryl Streep for criticising MMA

Conor McGregor's coach has hit out at Meryl Streep after she criticised Mixed Martial Arts in her speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

The Oscar winning actress said that MMA is not 'the arts' - and that if Hollywood was not as culturally diverse, it is all that would be left to watch.

In a post on Facebook, John Kavanagh said that the arts are not superior to sport and that MMA has probably helped a lot more people than the expensive drama schools she attended.