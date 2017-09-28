McDowell's opening British Masters round ends on sour note

A double bogey at the last has ended Graeme McDowell's opening round at the British Masters on a sour note.

McDowell had been on target to end the day within a shot of the lead, but instead finished with a 4-under par round of 66, and three adrift of the summit.

Paul Dunne also finished on 4-under, with Rory McIlroy a shot further back.

The lead at Close House is held by South Africa's George Coetzee on 7-under par.