Mayweather will struggle to deal with Conor McGregor physically and mentally: Coach

Conor McGregor’s coach, John Kavanagh, has predicted his fighter will not live up to the pre fight script which suggests an easy win for Floyd Mayweather.

Kavanagh, who was speaking on 2FM’s Eoghan McDermott Show suggested Conor McGregor would be asking questions of Mayweather that no one is talking about.

"Mayweather is not supposed to get touched at all in this fight. There’s such a skill disparity. What happens when Conor does hit him? What happens when Conor is there still talking to him? Still putting him under pressure?

Kavanagh said he was confident Mayweather would struggle to mentally deal with McGregor when he started to land shots and starts bullying the boxing legend in the clinch.

"He’s got range on, he’s got speed on him, he’s got height on him, he’s got weight on him, he’s got age on him.

"All of these things are going to start adding up and I think as the rounds start going by and Conor’s still there..."

Roll on August 26.

