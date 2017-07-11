Mayweather v McGregor: Watch as the hype begins with fighters' face-off in LA

Conor McGregor will face down Floyd Mayweather on the first leg of an international press tour in Los Angeles.

The fighters are at the Staples Center in LA and will go on to the Sony Performance Arts Centre in Toronto, Barclays Center in Brooklyn and Wembley’s SSE Arena in London over the next four days.

The August 26 bout promises to be explosive and this evening's press conference should not disappoint.

