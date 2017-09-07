Mayweather-McGregor gate receipts fail to break record

Conor McGregor’s superfight with Floyd Mayweather has failed to beat the record for the biggest gate receipts, writes Stephen Barry.

While the fight was not a sell-out, with tickets priced between $500 and $10,000, promoters had predicted that the revenue would surpass the Mayweather v Manny Pacquiao record from 2015.

Mayweather said in the post-fight press conference: “We did break the record tonight for the biggest gate. Me and Pacquiao done $72million. I think we done somewhere over $80million (€66.5m) in the live gate.”

However, they have come up over €20million ($24.6m) short of those predictions.

13,094 tickets were sold for the 20,000-seater T-Mobile Arena, grossing €46.3million ($55.4m) in revenue. 137 complimentary tickets were distributed.

That means one-third of the arena (almost 7,000 seats) was empty on the night, demonstrated on the night by many sections of the upper tier remaining closed.

That compares with the $72.2million grossed from the 16,219 tickets sold for Mayweather-Pacquiao at the smaller MGM Grand Garden Arena.

However, those revenues will be dwarfed by pay-per-view sales, which are yet to be announced. Indications are that those sales are likely to push Mayweather-McGregor above Mayweather-Pacquiao in terms of overall revenue.