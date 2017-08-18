Mayweather concedes 'I'm taking the bigger risk' as McGregor 'excited' about contest

Floyd Mayweather Jr has said he is "coming straight ahead" at Conor McGreogor but also stated he was "taking the bigger risk," writes Ciara Phelan.

The 40-year old American did confirm in a conference call on Thursday that his fight with McGregor will be the final one of his career.

"I truly believe I’m taking the bigger risk, I mean, but it’s a big reward for both, but I’m taking the bigger risk," he said.

"I have the 49-0 record and, you know, when a fighter has lost before if he loses again people say, ‘Oh, it’s nothing he’s lost before,’ but when a fighter has been dominating 20-some years, never lost, everything is on the line."

While declaring he will be coming after McGregor later this month, Mayweather said he will still be on his guard.

“This is my last one ladies and gentleman,” the veteran said. ”I gave my word to Al Haymon, I gave my word to my children, and the one thing I don’t want to do is break that.”

Commenting on the sparring video with McGregor and Paul Malignaggi, Mayweather said there was a lot of "illegal rabid punching."

“I think it was real interesting, but a lot of rabid punching, illegal rabid punching behind the head, a lot of shots was illegal, a lot of grappling, a lot of wrestling, a lot of illegal shots, I mean, that’s just my honest opinion.”

Meanwhile, McGregor has yet again appeared on Conan O'Brien's show.

The Dubliner often features on the show as O'Brien is part owner of the UFC.

Despite comments he would dance around the ring if he were to face Mayweather in a previous interview, McGregor told O'Brien that there will be no dancing.

"There will be no dancing in there, Conan. I will go straight forward and put him away inside four rounds," he said.

"He saying he’s going to come towards me. I'm saying I’ll go towards him.

We’re going to find out pretty early who is telling the truth. So we’ll see who takes a back step first.

McGregor also told O'Brien that he is excited about the contest which will take place in eight days.

"I am excited for the contest. I will go forward for him and put him away."