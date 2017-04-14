Mayor of Liverpool calls on Everton to ban The Sun after ‘racist slur’ against Ross Barkley

The Mayor of Liverpool has called on Everton to ban journalists from The Sun after an article he labelled a “racist slur” against Ross Barkley and Liverpudlians was published, writes Stephen Barry.

Barkley, a player of mixed-race descent who was punched in a Liverpool night club last weekend, is compared to a “gorilla at the zoo” in the column, by former Sun editor Kelvin MacKenzie.

The piece is accompanied by a side-by-side image of Barkley and a gorilla.

Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson wrote on Twitter: “(I) Reported McKenzie & the S*n for their racist slur on Ross Barkley and the people of Liverpool to Merseyside Police & press complaints commission”.

A section from McKenzie’s article read: “The reality is that at £60,000 a week and being both thick and single, he is an attractive catch in the Liverpool area, where the only men with similar pay packets are drug dealers and therefore not at nightclubs, as they are often guests of Her Majesty.”

The article comes a day before the 28th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster, which will be commemorated at Goodison Park tomorrow.

MacKenzie was editor of The Sun at the time of the disaster, where 96 Liverpool supporters died. Their front page falsely accused fans of picking pockets of the victims, urinating on police and beating up an officer who was performing the kiss of life. The fans were exonerated in an inquiry and there has been a widespread boycott of the paper in the city ever since.

Mayor Anderson also directed his criticism at Everton, tweeting: “Your lack of action in banning the S*n from your press conferences is a smack in the face to our City, see below & act now #JFT96”.

He added: “How can we tomorrow at Goodison remember the 96 Knowing our Club gives cover to those that attack our City in such a way. @Everton #actnow”.

Liverpool banned Sun journalists from Anfield in February.

Stan Collymore called on sponsors to boycott the paper: “Verified S** column by Kelvin MacKenzie today. Implied racism at its finest. Time to boycott sponsors and associated companies.”

Joey Barton wrote: “Those comments about Ross Barkley, a young working class lad are disgusting. Then add in the fact he is mixed race! It's becomes outrageous.

“Everybody knows the authors relationship with the city. He simply has to be held accountable for these words. It's an absolute disgrace.”