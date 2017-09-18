Mayo supporters commiserate with team at Castlebar homecoming

Mayo supporters gathered in Castlebar today to welcome their team home after they were narrowly beaten by Dublin in yesterday’s All-Ireland final.

Dublin made it three-in-a-row as The Yew County were made to endure another defeat in a final.

Mayo manager Stephen Rochford was in stoic mood as he addressed the large crowd in MacHale Park.

An overhead view of MacHale Park this evening as the @MayoGAA team were welcomed home after an incredible journey. pic.twitter.com/jUmciniZKG — Mid West Radio (@radiomidwest) September 18, 2017

“It’s not the occasion we wished,” said manager Stephen Rochford.

“It was difficult for us as management and players to face into it, but we understand that it’s essential, because we want to show our appreciation for you, the supporters, for the role you’ve played once again this year.”

Thousands turned out in Castlebar today to welcome home beaten All-Ireland finalists Mayo @patmcgrath pic.twitter.com/vgjVSZrEeM — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) September 18, 2017

Dublin's homecoming celebrations are already underway at Smithfield Square.