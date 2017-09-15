Mayo reveal team to face Dublin in Sunday's All Ireland

Mayo have named an unchanged starting 15 from the the side that beat Kerry in the semi-finals ahead of Sunday's All-Ireland Senior Football Final against Dublin.

Wing-back Colm Boyle will be making his 90th appearance for Mayo in the game.

Mayo boss Stephen Rochford.

MAYO v Dublin:

David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)

Donal Vaughan (Ballinrobe)

Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)

Lee Keegan (Westport)

Chris Barrett (Belmullet)

Colm Boyle (Davitts)

Seamus O'Shea (Breaffy)

Tom Parsons (Charlestown)

Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)

Aidan O'Shea (Breaffy)

Diarmuid O'Connor (Ballintubber)

Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)

Cillian O'Connor (Ballintubber, captain)

Andy Moran (Ballaghaderreen)