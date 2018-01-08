Mayo men's and ladies' teams to take on Dublin in exciting Castlebar double-header

All-Ireland ladies senior football champions Dublin will play two of their 2018 Lidl National League Division 1 fixtures at Croke Park, while also travelling to Castlebar for a historic showdown with Mayo.

On February 24, the Mayo ladies get the chance to play at Elvery’s MacHale Park,before their male counterparts go into battle.

Mayo will entertain Dublin in a repeat of the 2017 TG4 senior final between the counties, before the men’s teams renew acquaintances in Castlebar.

In a groundbreaking development, the Mayo ladies senior footballers will finally have the opportunity to appear on a double bill with the men.

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association has made significant progress in organising ‘double-headers’ alongside men’s National League fixtures.

In total, eight Lidl NFL ties are set to serve as curtain-raisers ahead of matches involving the men’s teams from the host counties.

Dublin will host Cork at Croke Park for a ladies match on Saturday, February 10.

This is followed by a match with Kerry on Saturday, March 3 - before the men's clash between the same two counties.

The confirmed list of ‘double-headers’ is as follows (men’s NFL fixture in bold):

1. Sunday January 28 – Lidl NFL Division 2 – Armagh v Tipperary (12.0), Athletic Grounds, Armagh (Armagh v Sligo)

2. Saturday February 3 – Lidl NFL Division 2 – Cavan v Armagh (5.15), Kingspan Breffni, Cavan (Cavan v Louth)

3. Saturday February 10 – Lidl NFL Division 1 – Dublin v Cork (5.0), Croke Park (Dublin v Donegal)

4. Sunday February 11 – Lidl NFL Division 1 – Monaghan v Kerry (12.0) – Páirc Grattan, Inniskeen (Monaghan v Kerry)

5. Sunday February 11 – Lidl NFL Division 1 – Galway v Mayo (12.0) – Pearse Stadium, Salthill (Galway v Mayo)

6. Saturday February 24 – Lidl NFL Division 1 – Mayo v Dublin (5.0), Elverys MacHale Park, Castlebar (Mayo v Dublin)

7. Saturday March 3 – Lidl NFL Division 1 – Dublin v Kerry (5.0), Croke Park (Dublin v Kerry)

8. Saturday March 3 – Lidl NFL Division 2 – Tyrone v Cavan (5.15), Healy Park, Omagh (Tyrone v Donegal)