Mayo and Dublin captains have their say ahead of the All-Ireland Ladies Final

Mayo captain Sarah Tierney reckons that Dublin are the "hot favourites" in this Sunday’s decider, after failing to land the trophy in the last three deciders.

Her Dublin counterpart, Sinead Aherne, disptues this and said "there’s very little between" the two teams.

Aherne said she would be happy to echo the one point win that ended last weekend’s men’s final.

The TG4 All-Ireland Senior Final gets underway at 4pm in Croke Park this sunday, preceded by the Junior Final between Derry and Fermanagh, and the Intermediate Final between Tipperary and Tyrone.