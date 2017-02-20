Mayfield broke the net, but online streaming of club finals a big success

There were more than 100,000 views online of the All-Ireland club junior and intermediate finals at Croke Park last weekend, more than double the reach predicted by broadcasters Local Streaming.

And despite demand far greater than anticipated, there was just one small technical hitch, when Mayfield goalscorer Podge Duggan literally ‘broke the net’.

Sunday’s live online broadcast of the football double-header — Glenbeigh Glencar’s win over The Rock in the junior final and Westport’s defeat of St Colmcille’s in the intermediate final — attracted 69,000 views, with 32,000 plays of Saturday’s hurling programme featuring Mayfield’s win over Mooncoin in junior and Carrickshock’s intermediate triumph over Ahascragh-Fohenagh in intermediate.

Before the weekend, Liam Horan — co-founder of Local Streaming, a new company that specialised in streaming club matches and other local events online — predicted the matches would generate around 40,000 views.

Backed by competition sponsors AIB, a trip to Croke Park was the biggest test yet of Local Streaming’s operation, but they passed with flying colours, save for one small hiccup when the internet connection failed just as Podge Duggan hit Mayfield’s opening goal on Saturday.

“Podge hit the net and it broke the net,” said Horan, “but other than that, things went really well. And we got the footage of Podge’s goal up on the website later.

“It was a tremendous weekend. We couldn’t have anticipated the demand. Our previous record for a game was around 25,000 views. But the technology stood up and everyone seemed to enjoy the coverage.

“We had three brilliant, close games. And Carrickshock played brilliant hurling in their win.

“And we’ve had great feedback from locals and viewers around the world, who were delighted to be there in spirit with their friends and family on a special day for all these clubs.”

Hugely enjoyable club junior & intermediate finals today. Well done @LocalStreaming #realfootball — Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) February 19, 2017

The matches can be watched in full again on the website localstreaming.club, along with a range of clips and highlights.

After Mayfield’s emotional win, Horan’s interview with centre-back and captain Shane O’Donovan, goalkeeper Richard O’Keeffe, and full-forward Shane Kelly perfectly captured the excitement of the occasion, with O’Keeffe describing it as “the best day of my life.”

Thanks to the brilliant service that is @LocalStreaming I am glued to this final #TheToughest #WestportAbu pic.twitter.com/LkbVtuDjTY — Laura Rochford (@laura_rochford) February 19, 2017

Great work by @LocalStreaming streaming #TheToughest club championships games. A great service pic.twitter.com/HRc3E4KUqs — Colm Ó Méalóid (@comealoid) February 19, 2017

Well done both @AIB_GAA @LocalStreaming this weekend. Hopefully we will be seeing a lot more Club games being streamed this summer! — All Things Mayo (@AllThingsMayo) February 19, 2017

Home from an epic weekend just in time for intermediate final throw-in.Bless you @LocalStreaming and hon @WestportGAA! #Mayogaa #TheToughest — Anne-Marie Flynn (@thecailinrua) February 19, 2017

Great work done by @AIB_GAA and @LocalStreaming bringing the Intermediate & Junior Club Championship Finals to our screens! #TheToughest pic.twitter.com/bx2rk379GE — Ben Woods (@benpowoods) February 19, 2017

