Mauricio Pochettino says Chelsea's Premier League lead is 'not decisive' ahead of pivotal clash

When the two best defensive teams in the Premier League, Tottenham and Chelsea, go head to head this week, the Blues will have the chance to go eight points clear at the top of the table.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino however believes the lead is not insurmountable, saying: “I think it’s not decisive.”

Chelsea have the chance to equal Arsenal’s record for consecutive wins (14) at White Hart Lane, but Tottenham are unbeaten this season at home.

And while both teams are defensively tight, they can turn the goals on when necessary, with each netting four times in their previous fixture.

Something’s got to give.