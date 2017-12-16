Matt Healy scores four of Connacht's seven tries in easy win over Brive

Matt Healy scored four tries as Connacht maintained their 100% record in Pool Five of the European Challenge Cup with a comfortable 55-10 triumph over Brive.

Jack Carty added a try to his seven conversions and two penalties for a personal haul of 25 points.

Kieran Marmion and Thomas Farrell went over for the other tries for the Westerners.

Winger Ollie Thorley ran in four tries as Gloucester coasted to a 69-12 Pool Three victory over winless Zebre.

The Cherry and Whites crossed for 11 tries with David Halaifonua (2), Freddie Clarke, William Safe, Charlie Sharples, Cameron Orr and Motu Matu'u also going over.

That sees Johan Ackermann's side sit second in the pool on 16 points after four games, three points adrift of leaders Pau.

Tony Ensor's last-minute converted try saw Stade Francais sneak a 26-20 win at London Irish in Pool Four.

Romain Martial scored an early try for the visitors but Scott Steele went over for the Exiles with Greig Tonks' conversion and penalty giving them a 10-5 half-time lead.

They extended that advantage with a penalty try before a Heinke van der Merwe try, converted by Shane Geraghty, reduced the deficit.

Waisea Vuidravuwalu's try, improved on by Geraghty, edged the French ahead but the Exiles reclaimed the lead through a Tonks penalty three minutes from the end before they were cruelly denied at the death.