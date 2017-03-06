Mats Hummels spilling his drink all over himself is very hard not to smile at

When you’re a World Cup-winning international footballer playing for Bayern Munich, you’re probably not going to get much sympathy when you drop your drink on your very nice suit.

Mats Hummels was making his way onto the team bus ahead of a Champions League tie against Arsenal, when disaster struck.

Having a bad day? It could be worse... 🙊 Sorry, @matshummels! pic.twitter.com/KA7Si2WWaw — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) March 6, 2017

The 28-year-old surely only has himself to blame, pictured as he was with arms full of bags and other items as well as the beverage, which was precariously balanced on top of something else.

Thomas Muller had very little sympathy either, literally cackling down the camera at his team mate.

But hey, a few moments later, Hummels emerged for a second time in a fresh new suit, this time without a drink, and made it onto the bus as clean as a whistle.

And the journey wasn’t all bad for Bayern’s centre back – as we can see here, his luck was in on the plane, as he took his seat next to none other than a pillow.

To London with my lovely seat neighbor pic.twitter.com/womI1YEJSS — Mats Hummels (@matshummels) March 6, 2017

Bayern fans will be hoping Hummels exhibits a little more control when he takes to the pitch this week.