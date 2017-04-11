Match off after explosions hit Dortmund team bus, injuring player

Borussia Dortmund's Champions League game against Monaco has been postponed until tomorrow after three explosions around the team bus.

The club said one person, Spanish defender Marc Bartra, has been injured. His injuries are said to be superficial.

A footballer was injured when three explosions went off near the team bus, police in Germany confirmed.

They also said there is no evidence of a threat to supporters at the stadium.

A statement on the club's Twitter account said: "Bomb explosion on the team bus at the team hotel. Players are safe."

The incident is believed to have taken place around three kilometres from Dortmund's stadium.

Dortmund have decided to cancel the match tonight and play it tomorrow night instead at the same time.

