Match off after explosions hit Dortmund team bus, injuring player

Borussia Dortmund's Champions League game against Monaco has been postponed until tomorrow after three explosions around the team bus.

The club said one person, Spanish defender Marc Bartra, has been injured. His injuries are said to be superficial.

Bei der Explosion wurde @MarcBartra verletzt und befindet sich derzeit im Krankenhaus. Gute und schnelle Genesung, Marc! #bvbasm — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) April 11, 2017

A footballer was injured when three explosions went off near the team bus, police in Germany confirmed.

Thanks for your patience and understanding and the "Dortmund! Dortmund" chants, dear supporters of @AS_Monaco_EN! pic.twitter.com/Gcz9XGQY0J — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) April 11, 2017

They also said there is no evidence of a threat to supporters at the stadium.

Wir können bestätigen, dass es im Bereich des @BVB Mannschaftsbusses insgesamt drei Explosionen gegeben hat. — Polizei NRW DO (@polizei_nrw_do) April 11, 2017

A statement on the club's Twitter account said: "Bomb explosion on the team bus at the team hotel. Players are safe."

Entscheidung über mögliche Spielabsage/-neuansetzung fällt um 20.30 Uhr. #bvbasm — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) April 11, 2017

The incident is believed to have taken place around three kilometres from Dortmund's stadium.

Dortmund have decided to cancel the match tonight and play it tomorrow night instead at the same time.