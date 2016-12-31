Match in a minute: Here's how Ulster fared against Leinster at the RDS

Leinster 22 Ulster 7

Leinster outclassed Ulster at the RDS today to end 2016 on a high.

It was a less experimental side than the one that Leo Cullen named for the trip to Thomond Park just a few days ago, and that showed as they dominated Ulster at the RDS.

However, while Cullen will no doubt be pleased with the fact that they kept their visitors at bay, he will be disappointed that they lacked the killer instinct to get the fourth try and the bonus point.

Talk of the town: The interpro rivalries have again been diluted by weakened teams over the festive season and Ulster’s lightened 23, though better after the break, fell far short of a Leinster side that had three tries registered after 42 minutes but failed to build on it for the bonus point.

Game-changer: Ulster needed an early anchor at the RDS with men such as Rory Best, Iain Henderson, Paddy Jackson and Luke Marshall all unavailable for various reasons but Ruan Pienaar spurned two kickable penalties and Tommy Bowe, well ...

Did that just happen? Bowe holds a deserved reputation as a lethal finisher so it beggared belief when he ran onto a loose ball in the Leinster 22 from a 19th-minute restart and, with the line at his mercy, let the pill drop out the back. Astonishing.

Best on show: Five runs, two tries. Not a bad ratio for winger Rory O’Loughlin who brings his tally to four in as many games now in December. Nobody in blue carried as far or beat as many defenders as the academy man either.

Sideline superior: Leinster were probably guilty of playing too much rugby in the first-half when a more structured approach was called for, but it wasn’t punished enough by an Ulster side that had to wait until the 77th-minute before Charles Piutau’s try got them off the mark.

The man in black: A nice, easy day at the office for John Lacey who had little of a contentious nature to trouble him. There wasn’t even a murmur when Jack McGrath was sinbinned near the hour for blatantly killing the ball.

What’s next? Leinster welcome Zebre to the RDS in the Guinness PRO12 next Friday. Ulster take on the Scarlets in Wales on the same night and at the same time.