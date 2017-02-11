Match in a minute: Here's how Ireland got nine tries past Italy

Ireland have beaten Italy 63-10 in their RBS 6 Nations match in Rome.

Here's our 60-second run-down of the game.

Key moment: It took Wales an hour to break Italy and secure victory in Rome but seven days later Ireland had everything wrapped up and tied with a bonus-point bow by the 35th minute, CJ Stander's second try of the half adding to a Keith Earls double as the fired-up men in green made amends for their lousy first-half in Scotland on the opening day of the Six Nations.

Talking point: Ireland's inability to react to the unexpected will have to go down as a blip in Scotland last week as Joe Schmidt's side coped admirably with the late withdrawal of captain Rory Best due to a stomach bug. Throwing in uncapped hooker Niall Scannell in Best's absence might have caused problems but the Munster man was as assured as his more experienced team-mates and Ireland didn't miss a beat.

Key man: CJ Stander was the hat-trick hero and RBS man of the match after three powerhouse carries lead to tries, the best of them his third, as he broke the Italian defensive line on the 22 and raced into the corner.

Had they delayed their decision, they may have had a more difficult choice as replacement wing Craig Gilroy clinically added a hat-trick of his own but Stander was superb.

Ref watch: Glen Jackson took charge of a one-sided match low on controversy, although he did award Italy a penalty try after successive collapsed mauls, yellow-carding lock Donnacha Ryan for his part in the Irish misdemeanour.

Penalties conceded: Italy 8 Ireland 6

Injuries: With no game next week, the Ireland medics have an extras week to nurse Johnny Sexton (calf) and Peter O'Mahony (hamstring) back to full fitness, both having missed the first two rounds, while captain Rory Best was a late withdrawal, victim of a stomach bug. No immediately apparent injury concerns from this game, although Robbie Henshaw was withdrawn early in the second half.

Next up: As the Championship moves into a rest week, Ireland will have a few days off before heading to Monaghan for a mini-camp and open training session next Friday at Monaghan RFC as preparations begin for the visit of France to Dublin on February 25.

Full match report

CJ Stander and Craig Gilroy both bagged hat-tricks as Ireland claimed a record RBS 6 Nations victory over Italy with a 63-10 thumping in Rome.

Ireland set their Six Nations campaign back on track in comfortable style after last week's 27-22 loss in Scotland, with Keith Earls claiming a brace and Garry Ringrose also crossing.

Rob Kearney trudged off late on however, with a suspected biceps injury that proved the sole concern for boss Joe Schmidt.

Ireland shrugged off the late loss of captain Rory Best to a stomach bug before kick-off, to nail their maiden Six Nations try bonus point in just 34 minutes.

Head coach O'Shea had this week vowed this was not the "same old Italy", but Ireland sadly exposed far too many basic flaws in the underpowered hosts.

Stander became the first forward to register a Six Nations hat-trick as Ireland exposed Italy's soft underbelly straight from the off.

Simon Zebo should have scored despite waiting an age for Ireland to feed him on the left touchline. The Munster wing dropped the ball when spinning over the whitewash.

Earls had no such qualms on the right flank, easing home thanks to Henshaw's tight line and Jackson's wide pass, with Zebo offering a neat decoy line.

Carlo Canna's penalty proved scant respite for the hosts, with Stander quickly on the scoresheet.

Jamie Heaslip's cute offload in the 13 channel teed up a fine break for Cian Healy, and Zebo's flat cut-pass sent Stander in at the corner.

The move of the half laid on Ireland's third score, Jackson and Henshaw switching around a scrum to set Zebo loose on the blindside flank.

Several tight phases later, Earls cantered in all too easily out wide.

Jackson's conversion pushed Ireland into a 21-3 lead, only for the hosts to force a penalty try.

Donnacha Ryan was sin-binned for sacking the second of two fine Italian lineout drives, and referee Glen Jackson had little hesitation awarding the penalty score.

Canna converted to cut Ireland's lead to 21-10, but not for long.

Italy were pinged for blocking at the kick-off, and despite missing a man Ireland wrapped up the bonus-point score.

Schmidt's men kept it tight from the penalty lineout, with Stander eventually blasting his way home.

Italy forced the issue at the death of the half, only for Luke McLean to kick away cheaply in Ireland's 22 - then concede a turnover penalty when the hosts pressed again.

Ireland led 28-10 at the break and then negotiated the end of Ryan's sin-bin without setback. The visitors in fact emerged seven points in credit from that 10-minute period with 14 men.

Stander then completed his 45-minute hat-trick by cutting a fine blindside line off Murray around the ruck. Ireland's scrum-half delayed the pass long enough to split the defence.

Ireland's dominance was such that boss Schmidt could bring off powerful centre Henshaw as a precaution with more than a quarter of the match to play.

Ulster flyer Gilroy stepped his way to a smart score, before Ringrose scythed home.

Gilroy then added a sickening second as Stander's clearance hoof bamboozled Maxime Mbanda, and the Ulster wing cantered home all too easily.

And when Gilroy raced in for his third from Jackson's wide pass, Ireland's cakewalk was complete.