Match in a minute: Anthony Foley would have been VERY proud of Munster in France

Munster are on top of Pool 1 in the European Champions Cup after their 32-7 defeat of Racing 92 in an emotional tie in Paris.

Talk of the town: Axel. Munster's return to Paris for this delayed Champions Cup tie was always going to be framed by the passing here last October of their former coach and his team paid due tribute with a four-try, bonus-point win.

Game-changer: The rescheduling moved the goalposts. Munster are unrecognisable from the team that was due to play in Paris three months ago and Racing lost their first three European ties, and interest, in the interim. All that showed.

Did that just happen? French attitudes to European rugby have always waxed and waned but a 25-point win for an Irish province on the continent in the Champions Cup is an eye-opening result regardless of the context.

Best on show: The man is a force of nature. Yet another man of the match award for CJ Stander whose barnstorming try after 36 minutes was merely the highlight in a superb individual effort. That said, he had plenty of able lieutenants.

Sideline superior: Munster got this right by keeping it simple for the vast majority of the evening. It was the second-half before they tried anything related to a dainty chip and it allowed them turn the screw on a frail Racing outfit.

The man in black: Matthew Carley kept his cards in his pocket despite Racing constantly infringing when pressed hard on their own line and he could have shown a yellow, but didn't, when Chris Masoe caught Tommy O'Donnell high early on.

What’s next? Munster continue the search for a Champions Cup knockout berth next Saturday when they face Glasgow Warriors in Scotstoun. Racing 92 welcome Leicester Tigers to Colombes later that evening.