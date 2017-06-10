Match in 60 seconds: Lions win 12-3 against Crusaders

Crusaders 3 Lions 12

Simon Lewis, AMI Stadium, Christchurch

Key moment: Bristling with intent from the outset, the Lions put in their best performance of the tour so far and from the outset had the Crusaders on their toes, turning the screw at the scrum from the very first set-piece as Tadhg Furlong eked out two penalties and a free-kick at the expense of All Blacks loosehead Joe Moody, allowing Owen Farrell to get early points on the board.

Talking point: The Lions made a massive statement in Christchurch, not just by delivering a first defeat of the season to Super Rugby's kingpins but keeping the usually free-scoring Crusaders tryless. And in grinding out a gutsy win head coach Warren Gatland may well have inked in several names on his Test team to face the All Blacks on June 24. Not only that but we now know that a Johnny Sexton-Owen Farrell 10-12 partnership is a more than viable option.

Jonathan Sexton in action against Crusaders’ Jack Goodhue. Picture: Inpho

Key man: On the night the 2017 Lions sparked into life there were some outstanding performances from the tourists. Conor Murray made the most of his first minutes on tour, starting at scrum-half, combining well with Owen Farrell, whose goal-kicking was perfect but for a disputed missed penalty he failed to convince the referee to recheck. Yet it was captain Alun Wyn Jones whose performance was the high point, not just in an impressive lineout and front five at scrum time but with ball in hand and at the breakdown.

Ref watch: Mathieu Raynal of France incensed Lions fly-half Owen Farrell by refusing to go upstairs to his TMO to re-check a 45th-minute penalty he was convinced had been good but had been ruled out by his touch judges. It prompted a whinge for Johnny Sexton who wondered why Raynal did not check that when “you check everything for them”. The ref could also have taken further action against an all All Blacks row repeatedly penalised at scrum-time, while the Lions finally got their own penalty count into single figures.

Sean O'Brien with David Havili and Richie Mo’unga of the Crusaders. Picture: Inpho

Penalties conceded: Crusaders 9 Lions 7

Injuries: The Lions lost of their backs inside the first 30 minutes as full-back Stuart Hogg was caught in the face by Conor Murray's raised arms as the Scot chased his own kick through traffic, while centre Jon Davies did not return from a Head Injury Assessment.

There will be hope that tour captain Sam Warburton makes a swift return from the ankle strain that ruled him out of this clash in order to get some more game time before the first Test on June 24.

Next up: The Lions continue southwards to Dunedin for this Tuesday's meeting with the Highlanders. The famous House of Pain that was Carisbrooke, which hosted the Lions' 30-19 victory over Otago in 2005, has given way to the Forsyth Barr Stadium, an enclosed arena that staged Ireland's pool victory over Italy at the 2011 Rugby World Cup.