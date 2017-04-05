Masters par-three contest cancelled for first time due to bad weather

Bad weather forced the traditional pre-Masters par-three contest to be cancelled for the first time ever today.

Although a break in the weather allowed the contest to start at 12:30pm local time, another band of storms soon approached Augusta National and saw play abandoned for the day 55 minutes later.

Former champion Mike Weir and Brendan Steele were tied for the lead at the time on three under par.

Jimmy Walker set a record of eight under par in victory 12 months ago and finished tied 29th in the tournament proper, ensuring the "curse" remained intact.

Since the contest started in 1960, nobody has ever become par-three and Masters champion in the same week.

Augusta National chairman Billy Payne said in a statement: "The safety of everyone on our grounds was the determining factor in our decision to close the course and cancel the par-three contest.

"We share in the disappointment of our patrons, but the safety of everyone on our grounds is always our primary concern."