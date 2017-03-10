Masnchester United missing suspended Ibrahimovic for Chelsea FA Cup tie

Zlatan Ibrahimovic begins a three-match domestic ban when Manchester United face Chelsea in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final.

The 35-year-old received the suspension after the Football Association took retrospective action for his elbow on Tyrone Mings against Bournemouth - a match Wayne Rooney and Luke Shaw started, only to be left out of the Europa League squad heading to Rostov.

The pair come back into contention as does Eric Bailly after serving a European suspension in Russia, where United emerged unscathed despite concerns over the pitch. Bastian Schweinsteiger remains a doubt with an unspecified complaint.

Squad: De Gea, Romero, O'Hara, Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Smalling, Bailly, Blind, Darmian, Shaw, Young, Carrick, Herrera, Fellaini, Schweinsteiger, Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Martial, Rooney, Rashford.