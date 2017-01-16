Mascots with a difference: Atletico invite oldest season ticket-holders onto pitch

Atletico Madrid came up with a novel way to show their appreciation to their most loyal fans - they invited them to be the team mascots.

Footballers are used to walking out onto the pitch hand in hand with young fans but on Saturday the Spanish side were instead accompanied by supporters old enough to be their grandparents.

Atletico Madrid invited the club's oldest season ticket holders to be the mascots for their #LaLiga game vs. Real Betis. (via @English_AS) pic.twitter.com/g6NxLBeapQ — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) January 15, 2017

We don’t know if the mature fans took the time to impart some wisdom to their players but something did the trick, the Atleti went on to win 1-0 against Real Betis.

The gesture went down well with football fans in Spain and beyond.

Well isn't this cute. Atletico Madrid had their oldest season tickets holders as mascots this evening ☺ pic.twitter.com/idGniierZM — The Offside Rule (@OffsideRulePod) January 14, 2017

Last night, the Atlético Madrid players had the clubs oldest season ticket holders as mascots. What a wonderful touch. pic.twitter.com/Y6bzlh1tap — Kloppholic (@Kloppholic) January 15, 2017