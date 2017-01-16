Mascots with a difference: Atletico invite oldest season ticket-holders onto pitch

Atletico Madrid came up with a novel way to show their appreciation to their most loyal fans - they invited them to be the team mascots.

Footballers are used to walking out onto the pitch hand in hand with young fans but on Saturday the Spanish side were instead accompanied by supporters old enough to be their grandparents.

We don’t know if the mature fans took the time to impart some wisdom to their players but something did the trick, the Atleti went on to win 1-0 against Real Betis.

The gesture went down well with football fans in Spain and beyond.

By Grainne McGuinness

