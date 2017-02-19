Marvin Emnes is the hero the internet was waiting for during Blackburn V Man United

Back to Sport Home

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcus Rashford may have helped Manchester United progress to FA Cup quarter-finals with a 1-2 victory over Blackburn Rovers, but it was Marvin Emnes everyone was talking about during the game at Ewood Park.

And nope, he didn’t have to score a goal to get people’s attention.

The internet was raving about his performance, particularly when he helped Danny Graham score Blackburn’s only goal.

Even rival fans were showing their appreciation:

There’s a lot of love for the Dutch winger right now.

KEYWORDS: Blackburn, Danny Graham, FA Cup, Football, Manchester United, Marvin Emnes, sport, soccer

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport