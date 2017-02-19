Marvin Emnes is the hero the internet was waiting for during Blackburn V Man United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcus Rashford may have helped Manchester United progress to FA Cup quarter-finals with a 1-2 victory over Blackburn Rovers, but it was Marvin Emnes everyone was talking about during the game at Ewood Park.
And nope, he didn’t have to score a goal to get people’s attention.
The internet was raving about his performance, particularly when he helped Danny Graham score Blackburn’s only goal.
Absolutely phenomenal individual skill from Marvin Emnes in the build up to that Danny Graham goal 🔥 #Swans pic.twitter.com/dPANx5J5FU— Inside SCFC (@InsideSCFC) February 19, 2017
Marvin Emnes shot was 🔥🔥🔥— RΔPSIΠ (@Timberwolf___) February 19, 2017
I fully rate @MarvinEmnes 🙏🏻 he's a MACHINEEEE⚽️— Jack (Jitt3r) (@brnzyy) February 19, 2017
By the way Marvin Emnes💃🏻⚽️— Anthony McDonald (@anthonymcdd) February 19, 2017
Emnes would be a quality signing for anyone in the premier league.— Matt Baker (@mjbaker25) February 19, 2017
@EASPORTSFIFA Marvin Emnes has to get a MOTM Card after that Performance 👏🏼— Harvey Houghton (@HarveyHoughton) February 19, 2017
Since when did Emnes become Ronaldinho's long lost brother?! 😯— Matthew Blackford (@Matt_Bxx) February 19, 2017
Even rival fans were showing their appreciation:
I'll always be a Man U fan, but there are just some people I have to support who aren't on our team, and Marvin Emnes is one of them.— Socahontas 🎶 (@PetiteHistorian) February 19, 2017
Well done to Man Utd,through to the quarter finals of the FA Cup,but credit to Marvin Emnes as caused us many problems. 2-1 winners #manutd pic.twitter.com/7uoLnFMxKw— DAVEY (@davnav_vinnie) February 19, 2017
Overhearing a guy saying man united should sign Marvin emnes 😂😂😂— David Whitmore (@DJWhitmore19) February 19, 2017
There’s a lot of love for the Dutch winger right now.
Love me some Marvin Emnes— nikki (@_NikkiHolt) February 19, 2017
