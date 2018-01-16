Martin O’Neill: Ireland contract issue is now ‘resolved’

Martin O’Neill has confirmed he’s agreed a new contract to stay on as manager of Ireland.

O’Neill — who had been so heavily linked with the Stoke hot-seat, which was this week filled by Paul Lambert — did not give any detail of the terms of the contract, in a video interview released by the FAI.

Republic of Ireland Manager Martin O'Neill gives an update on his contract and looks ahead to 2018. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/AzEiae5fe4 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) January 16, 2018

Regarding his future, O’Neill said: “That’s been resolved. John and I have agreed terms, and it’s just a matter of the lawyers looking over some sort of detail and getting it signed up.”

Referring to next week’s European Nations League draw, O’Neill said: The European Nations draw is an interesting one... not everyone is au fait with the ruling about it but suffice to say these games are important.”

The Derry man also said he plans to try out some new faces in his squad this year.

“We’ve a couple of friendly games coming up and that might be the time to introduce some young players who are pretty hungry and let’s see how that goes, certainly for the first game in March.”

O’Neill made no reference in his statement to reports which had linked him with the Stoke post.