Martin O’Neill indicates a 'willingness' to stay on for Ireland's Euro 2020 campaign

Martin O’Neill has indicated he is willing to stay on as Ireland manager for the Euro 2020 qualification bid.

The Derry man was reluctant to dwell on the issue at a press conference this afternoon but did suggest the FAI have also indicated to him they are willing to discuss extending his stay as manager.

The former Celtic and Leicester manager said: "I think there is a willingness on both sides. I’ve had a conversation with John not so long ago and John would like me to continue.

"I don’t think today is the day to discuss it but I must admit that with the upcoming Euros and possibility of team qualification, and some of the games in Dublin, which would be really exciting, I think there is exiting times ahead.

"I think we have looked that there is some young players coming through. When I say young players I’m talking about mid-20s who hopefully will take on the mantle of the older players as they drop out of the squad.

"I think there is much to look forward to.

"We qualified for a competition and I think season tickets have gone from 4,000 to 16,000 so I think there is some evidence we are doing okay. We’re still in the mix and one out of one [qualifying] at this minute is not too bad."