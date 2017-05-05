Martin O'Neill 'on the lookout for next Irish star' at FAI summer soccer schools

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill was on hand at Aviva Stadium today to officially launch this year's SportsDirect.com FAI Summer Soccer Schools programme.

It is the FAI's largest grassroots programme and one of the most important as it encourages children's involvement in sport, in a fun and friendly environment.

Now in its 21st year, the summer camps had over 30,000 children from all around the country taking part last year - a new record.

Aimed at children aged between 6 and 14, the camps are priced at €65, with discounts available for siblings and multiple camp bookings.

The week-long camps come with a high standard of coaching and care delivered by Garda vetted FAI qualified coaches. They begin on July 3 and run right through to August 25 (Monday-Friday 10:30am to 3pm).

Speaking at today's launch, Ireland manager O'Neill said: "It is a great privilege to support these camps, which are superbly run by FAI coaches and allow the children to enjoy the game and make new friends.

“We are always on the look-out for the next Irish star player, so hopefully the star of the future can develop their skills on these camps while enjoying themselves."

For the last three years, the FAI and SportsDirect have used their partnership to raise funds for Temple Street Children's Hospital as their charity partner.

Thousands of euro have already been raised for the charity which will continue throughout 2018.