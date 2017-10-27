Martin O'Neill hopeful Jon Walters can feature in Denmark playoff

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill is hopeful that Jon Walters could still feature against Denmark in the World Cup playoff next month.

The Burnley striker has been left out of the 34-man provisional squad due to a knee injury, but has not been ruled out.

O'Neill says he is delighted to have fit again James McCarthy in the squad after he made his long awaited Everton return against Chelsea on Wednesday.

The Irish boss feels there is a good chance Walters will also recover.

"I have been speaking to him. He's making exceptionally good progress at the moment. We'll see what the next ten days may bring," he said.

