Martin O’Neill gives international debuts to Hourihane and Egan in Iceland friendly

As expected Robbie Brady has been named as captain for the friendly game against Iceland at the Aviva tonight.

It is the Republic of Ireland's first match since captain Seamus Coleman broke his leg in a World Cup qualifier with Wales on Friday.

In all, there are nine changes from that game.

Derby County’s Cyrus Christie, who came on for the stricken Coleman against the Welsh, is named as right full-back for tonight's game.

BREAKING: Conor Hourihane & John Egan are set to make their international debuts as both men are named in the team to face Iceland! #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/OVzxdE2eWT — FAIreland (@FAIreland) March 28, 2017

Martin O’Neill has used the opportunity to assess his fringe players by including uncapped players Conor Hourihane of Aston Villa and Brentford defender John Egan.

Alex Pearce will complete Ireland's defence, while Hourihane will be joined in midfield by Aiden McGeady, Jeff Hendrick, James McClean and Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes.

Kevin Doyle will be Ireland's lone striker and Keiren Westwood is in goal.

Daryl Horgan and Andy Boyle, who both play for Preston North End having made the move there from the League of Ireland, are on the bench.

Iceland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson also used the depth of his squad, making seven changes from Friday night's 2-1 win in Kosovo with Swansea's Gylfi Sigurdsson one of those to make way.