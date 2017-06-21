Martin O'Neill and James McClean face FIFA charges after comments about referee

FIFA have begun disciplinary proceedings in relation to comments made by Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill and midfielder James McClean.

The charges refer to comments made about referee David Fernández Borbalán after Ireland's recent World Cup qualifier against Austria.

O'Neill criticised the Spanish official's decision not to allow Shane Duffy's late strike to stand, saying "I personally think it typified the referee’s performance" and that the referee's performance was "very poor".

James McClean later stated: "I know in this day and age you get fined, but you watched the game, you tell me.

Ireland's James McClean accuses ref of being Austria's '12th man'

"They had a 12th man today. That’s all I’ll say on that. I’m really disappointed because we should have come away from that game with three points, but we didn’t."

Both O'Neill and McClean have until Friday to respond.