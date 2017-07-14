Martin Ennis steps down as bainisteoir of Meath hurlers
14/07/2017 - 10:14:19Back to Sport Home
Martin Ennis has stepped down as manager of the Meath senior hurlers after three years in charge.
Ennis led the Royals to the 2016 Christy Ring Cup, earning them a return to the Leinster hurling championship.
They also secured promotion to Division 2A of the Allianz Hurling League earlier this year.
Meath GAA wrote on Twitter that they wish Ennis the best of luck after three successful years.
Best of luck to Martin Ennis @HurlingMeath manager who's term has come to a end after 3 successful years pic.twitter.com/wWMLh27clM— Meath GAA (@MeathGAA) July 14, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here