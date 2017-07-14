Martin Ennis steps down as bainisteoir of Meath hurlers

Martin Ennis has stepped down as manager of the Meath senior hurlers after three years in charge.

Ennis led the Royals to the 2016 Christy Ring Cup, earning them a return to the Leinster hurling championship.

They also secured promotion to Division 2A of the Allianz Hurling League earlier this year.

Meath GAA wrote on Twitter that they wish Ennis the best of luck after three successful years.