Mark Selby seals quarter-final berth with hard-fought win over Ryan Day

World Champion Mark Selby saw off a fightback from Ryan Day to book his place in the quarter-finals of the Ladbrokes Players Championship with a 5-4 win in Llandudno.

Selby opened up with a break of 91, with three further half-century clearances leaving him seemingly on the verge of a comfortable victory at 4-2.

However, Welshman Day delighted the home crowd as he recovered with runs of 67 and 88 to set up a decider, which Selby took 83-0

Hong Kong's Marco Fu also progressed after he breezed past Anthony McGill of Scotland 5-1 and will face Englishman Selby for a place in the semi-finals.

In Tuesday's late matches, world number three Judd Trump recorded the tournament's highest break of 132 as he defeated Mark King 5-2 and will next meet Ronnie O'Sullivan in the last eight, while Australian Neil Robertson coasted past Barry Hawkins 5-0.

The 16-man tournament, with a £125,000 first prize, is the penultimate event before the seeding cut-off falls for the World Championship.