Mark King misses out on maximum at UK Championship

Mark King was left to rue a costly miss as a 147-break slipped from his grasp with just two shots left to play at the Betway UK Championship.

World number 21 King ran out of position off the final blue and left the pink up after sinking 15 reds and blacks in the third frame of his match against Mike Dunn, in the process missing out on the first maximum of his career and a potential £20,000 windfall.

His compensation was a 6-4 second round victory which was eventually secured with a break of 58 in the 10th frame.

Ronnie O'Sullivan progressed with the minimum of fuss as he eased to a 6-1 victory over Michael Georgiou.

O'Sullivan reeled off breaks of 57, 69, 68 and 82 with Georgiou's 76-0 win in the fifth frame representing his only success.

Shaun Murphy came close to following top seeds Mark Selby and Ding Junhui out of the tournament after losing three successive frames to trail 5-4 before edging the last two to go through against Liam Highfield.

Elsewhere in the afternoon session, there were wins for Jimmy Robertson, Kyren Wilson, Ricky Walden, Luca Brecel and Yan Bingtao.