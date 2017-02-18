Mark Downey wins World Cup race in Colombia

County Down cyclist Mark Downey has won the men's points race in the third round of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Colombia.

The 20-year-old from Dromore dominated the race and is now leading the World Cup ranking in the event.

He has secured back-to-back gold medals having won the points race in the second World Cup round in Apeldoorn.

“It was my first time racing at altitude so I needed to be careful; my pre-race tactic was to chill for 30-40 laps and then to come to the front and turn the gas on,” said Downey.

“I made three key moves in the race – I got away with five riders and took 5 points in the sprint, then the big guys got away shortly after that and I used the rest of the bunch to bring them back.

“As soon as I got to their back wheel I went, and went hard. It was around 70 laps to go, I picked up two sprints on the way and it took me 23 laps to take the lap – so it was long! The crowd was ecstatic.”
