Mark Clattenburg is leaving the Premier League, and the reaction is very much mixed

Referees – can’t live with them, can’t live without them. Well the Premier League will be without one of its finest, Mark Clattenburg, when he makes the move to referee in Saudi Arabia.

Yes, Clats is off to the Middle East. No longer will our footballers be able to benefit from his excellent decision making and celebrity status.

Referee Mark Clattenburg is set quit the Premier League before the next round of fixtures to take up a position in Saudi Arabia. — Dan Roan (@danroan) February 16, 2017

The 41-year-old has had his fair share of controversy, one example being when he breached protocol by leaving a football ground alone in order to go to an Ed Sheeran concert.

After flirting publicly with a move to China, Clattenburg goes to Saudi Arabia. Textbook transfer strategy. https://t.co/JUWBNLfYKf — Tony Barrett (@TonyBarrett) February 16, 2017

Mark Clattenburg has done a Don Revie. — John Brewin (@JohnBrewinESPN) February 16, 2017

Clattenburg is recognised as one of the better referees in the game, having taken charge of both the Champions League and Euro 2016 finals last year.

As ever, the same people who write that the standard is terrible/falling then mock you for saying losing a top ref is a big loss. — Jonny Singer (@Jonny_Singer) February 16, 2017

The least worst referee in the Premier League, Mark Clattenburg is quitting and move to the Saudi Arabian league. pic.twitter.com/yTbdmzhD7X — Football__Tweet (@Football__Tweet) February 16, 2017

Although not everyone seems to think the hype is justified…

I know the refereeing community must have rated him but I never felt Clattenburg was consistent nor that good amid all the question marks. — Ed Malyon (@eaamalyon) February 16, 2017

… including this apparently tongue-in-cheek article.

He’s given us some laughs along the way.

Mark Clattenburg

Greatest Moments, Pt. 1 👏 pic.twitter.com/BxbfZAMygy — FourFourTwo ⚽️ (@FourFourTwo) February 16, 2017

Perhaps it’s our problem, though.

The thing about Clattenburg was that he hated your team and loved your arch rivals. — James Maw (@JamesMawFFT) February 16, 2017

Referees, eh?