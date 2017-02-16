Mark Clattenburg is leaving the Premier League, and the reaction is very much mixed

Back to Sport Home

Referees – can’t live with them, can’t live without them. Well the Premier League will be without one of its finest, Mark Clattenburg, when he makes the move to referee in Saudi Arabia.

Yes, Clats is off to the Middle East. No longer will our footballers be able to benefit from his excellent decision making and celebrity status.

The 41-year-old has had his fair share of controversy, one example being when he breached protocol by leaving a football ground alone in order to go to an Ed Sheeran concert.

Clattenburg is recognised as one of the better referees in the game, having taken charge of both the Champions League and Euro 2016 finals last year.

Although not everyone seems to think the hype is justified…

… including this apparently tongue-in-cheek article.

He’s given us some laughs along the way.

Perhaps it’s our problem, though.

Referees, eh?
KEYWORDS: SBTV, Football, Mark Clattenburg, Premier League, Referees, Saudi Arabian football

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport